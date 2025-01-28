‘Majority of candidates contesting Delhi polls are in 41-50 age range’

NEW DELHI: The majority of candidates contesting the assembly election in Delhi are in the 41-50 age group, according to poll rights body ADR.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its report on the academic qualifications of the candidates contesting the February 5 election.

The report highlights trends in age demographics, education levels, and political participation. Data for the analysis was sources from affidavits submitted by the candidates with their nomination papers.

Compared to the 2020 election, the number of candidates analysed has risen from 672 to 699.

According to the analysis, candidates in the 41-50 age range make up the majority with 235, compared to 199 in 2020.

There has also been a significant rise in the number of candidates aged over 70. According to the analysis, 19 individuals contesting the election are aged 70 and above against 11 in 2020.

Aam Janmat Party candidate Rajender is the oldest in the fray at 88.

On the other end of the spectrum, the number of candidates aged between 25 and 30 has declined from 57 in 2020 to 46 in 2025.

Bhawana (Independent) and Harshad Chadha (Bahujan Samaj Party), both 25, are the youngest contestants.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.