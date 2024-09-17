Major revamp of Delhi’s interstate bus terminals underway

New Delhi:All three interstate bus terminals in Delhi are undergoing major makeover after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed dissatisfaction at the public amenities and infrastructure and instructed for its redressal, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.



The work is expected to be completed in a month.

“Delhi’s three interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) -- Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan -- are undergoing massive revamps,” an official statement said.

After the improvement in turnaround time, circulation of buses and better peripheral traffic, owing to the introduction of the new stand fee structure on September 15, works are in full swing for the improvement of civic and other infrastructure inside and around the complexes, it added.

On August 31, L-G Saxena visited ISBT Kashmere, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Anand Vihar on September 9 along with senior officers and underlined many discrepancies, shortcomings and lack of maintenance and issued directions to rectify, the statement said. According to the statement, the L-G has been reviewing traffic and transport issues along with senior officials of the Delhi Police and Transport Department every week since August.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) has submitted a compliance notice on the action taken with regards to the directions issued by the L-G, it added.

The team of DTIDC is working on war footing to ensure a facelift of the premises of ISBTs, and it is expected that the work will be completed within a month, the statement added further.