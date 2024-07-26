Major rejig in Delhi Police by Home Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry announced a reshuffle in the Delhi Police on Thursday. Devesh Srivastava, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been called to Delhi. Shalini Singh, Special CP Crime of the Delhi Police, has been appointed as the DGP of Puducherry and will assume her new role on August 1. Additionally, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Special CP of Delhi Traffic Police, has been appointed as the DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



The central government periodically makes changes in the Delhi Police. When it decides to transfer an officer to another state, it issues a circular to that effect. Sometimes, IPS officers are sent to other states with a promotion, while on other occasions, police officers from other states are transferred to work in the Delhi Police. The reasons for this particular round of transfers have not been disclosed.

Earlier this year, in January, there was another significant reshuffle in the Delhi Police. A total of 27 senior officers, including Special Commissioners of Police (Special CPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), were assigned new roles following orders from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

In January, Shalini Singh, a 1996 batch IPS officer, was appointed as the new Crime Branch Chief of the Delhi Police. Now, she has been transferred to serve as the DGP of Puducherry.

Senior police officials with knowledge of the matter stated that the January changes were a routine reshuffle conducted after the conclusion of the G20 summit in September.