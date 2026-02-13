Major push for SC/ST settlements: CM okays 146 projects worth `85 cr

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a major development push for SC/ST settlements, approving 146 projects worth nearly Rs 85 crore



and signaling what she described as a shift toward corruption-free, community-focused governance.

Launching and laying the foundation for multiple works at a public event in Malkaganj Chowk, Timarpur, the Chief Minister emphasised that development must reach every neighbourhood, not just the Capital’s skyline.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Gupta said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive growth. “Delhi’s strength does not lie only in its high-rise buildings, but in the neighboruhoods where hardworking families live and build their futures,” she said.

At the event, nine completed projects worth Rs 4.12 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for 64 new works amounting to Rs 38.63 crore. The projects focus on essential community infrastructure such as renovation of chaupal buildings, road construction, park development, sewer lines, and improvements to drinking water supply. Gupta directed officials to expedite pending formalities so that the remaining projects can begin without delay.

Reflecting on her government’s 357-day tenure, the Chief Minister said stalled works have been revived on priority. “Development is now corruption-free. Funds that once disappeared into ‘Sheesh Mahals’ are now being spent directly on the people,” she said. Stressing long-term planning, Gupta added that development projects worth Rs 100 crore are being approved in each Assembly constituency, alongside expansion of health centers, Atal canteens, schools, flyovers, and hospitals. Special attention is also being given to neglected lanes, drains, and parks in areas such as Malkaganj and Timarpur.

Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh underscored the government’s focus on last-mile delivery. “The era of incomplete projects is over; every deprived family deserves a dignified life,” he said, adding that the administration is committed to ensuring development reaches the “last person in the queue.” He noted that the budget for such works has increased significantly, from about Rs.65 crore earlier to nearly Rs.200 crore this year.

According to Singh, 32 categories of development works are being prioritized, including community centers, chaupals, libraries, and skill training centers to improve opportunities for Dalit, marginalised, and

backward-class families.

The scheme targets colonies where the SC/ST population is 33 percent or higher and aims to strengthen micro-level infrastructure, including roads, parks, sewer networks, libraries, and dispensaries. Among the projects inaugurated were renovations of chaupals in Najafgarh, Budhela village, Kondli, and Hiran Kudna, park development in Nangloi Phase-2, an RMC drain in Vishwas Nagar, a community building in Patel Nagar, and pavement and drainage works in Gokulpuri.