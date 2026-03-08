Major infrastructure push for Delhi as PM Modi launches projects worth ₹18,000 crore

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and launched major infrastructure projects worth over ₹18,000 crore for Delhi, including the inauguration of two new corridors of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the laying of the foundation stone for three additional corridors under Phase V(A).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that the projects would significantly improve connectivity, safety and convenience for lakhs of residents, particularly women. She described the announcements made on International Women’s Day as a major gift to the people of Delhi, especially women commuters who rely heavily on public transport.

The projects dedicated to the national capital are worth more than ₹18,000 crore and are aimed at strengthening Delhi’s public transport infrastructure. The Prime Minister inaugurated two new Metro corridors — Majlis Park to Maujpur–Babarpur, spanning approximately 12 kilometres, and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk, covering around 9 kilometres.

These corridors are expected to improve daily travel for lakhs of residents and will bring Metro connectivity for the first time to several Trans-Yamuna areas. Localities such as Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar will now have access to the Metro network, enhancing mobility and reducing travel time for commuters across the capital.

In addition to the inauguration of the two corridors, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three new Metro corridors under Phase V(A), further expanding Delhi’s rapidly growing Metro network and strengthening urban transport connectivity.

Another significant development highlighted during the event was the trial operations of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to improve road connectivity and ease travel between the national capital and Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that the Delhi Government has completed one year in office and has worked with dedication and honesty, following the Prime Minister’s governance mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. She said the government has undertaken several initiatives in public transport, welfare schemes, digital governance, education, women’s empowerment and urban infrastructure.

Among the key priority areas of the Delhi Government are the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, cleaning of the Yamuna and addressing the issue of landfill mountains in the city.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the launch of 70 Atal Canteens across Delhi, which provide affordable meals to the poor, dependents and labourers. Around 70,000 people receive meals daily through these canteens, helping support vulnerable sections of society.

With support from the Central Government, steps are also being taken to tackle long-standing issues such as pollution and waterlogging in the capital. For the first time in nearly 50 years, a new drainage master plan has been prepared to address waterlogging and pollution-related challenges in Delhi.

The Chief Minister further stated that under the Ladli Scheme, nearly ₹200 crore has been disbursed to around 70,000 girls, clearing long-pending payments that had earlier remained unclaimed.

She emphasised that these initiatives reflect the Delhi Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, welfare and quality of life for citizens while strengthening connectivity and public services across the capital.