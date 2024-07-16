Major fire erupts in Mayur Vihar Market

NEW DELHI: A major fire incident occurred in the late night of Sunday at Shop No. 4, 5, 6, and 7 in the Mayur Vihar Phase-2 Market, under the jurisdiction of Pandav Nagar Police Station. The fire broke out around 11:30 pm, causing significant damage to the shops and adjacent floors.

Shopkeepers Amar Preet Singh and Suman Jeet Singh, real brothers, reside at B-109, Kalkaji. They own four shops in the market, specialising in school uniforms. The brothers reported that they had closed their shops at around 9:30 p.m. and had gone home. It was around 11:30 p.m. when they were alerted by someone that a fire had erupted in their shops.

Apoorva Gupta, DCP East, said that the fire originated on the ground floor and quickly spread to the first and second floors, affecting four shops on the first floor and a hall on both the first and second floors. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Pandav Nagar Police Station, along with the local police staff, arrived promptly at the scene to manage the situation. A total of 25 fire tenders were dispatched to the location. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Although the fire is under control, it has not been completely extinguished. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The fire officials said they had controlled the blaze after 7-8 hours, but the cooling operation took longer to dooze out the fire completely. They also added that they rescued one person, Naveen Pandey (50), from the 3rd floor of the building.