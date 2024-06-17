Major fire erupts at cupboard factory in Delhi’s Mundka area

NEW DELHI: A significant fire erupted at a cupboard factory in Delhi’s Mundka industrial area on Sunday morning.



The fire call was received at around 7:17 am, and swiftly, 34 fire tenders were dispatched to the site located near the Hyundai showroom at Pillar No. 557, Gali No. 1. Firefighters worked diligently to bring the blaze under control.

According to the Police, they have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported.

The rapid response by the fire department was crucial in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby establishments, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway. This incident underscores the necessity of stringent safety measures in industrial zones to prevent such occurrences.

Local residents and workers have been advised to stay clear of the site as a precautionary measure.

Further updates are anticipated as the investigation progresses, shedding more light on the cause of this significant fire.