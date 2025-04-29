Major drive against improper parking eases congestion at T1

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Traffic Police carried out a major drive against improper parking at and around Terminal-I of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, issuing 784 challans to violators.

The crackdown targeted illegally parked private taxis, cabs, TSRs, and private vehicles that were causing severe congestion. With thousands commuting daily for domestic and international flights, authorities flagged illegal parking at IGI Airport — one of India’s busiest — as a major cause of traffic congestion.

Heavy congestion was particularly noticeable at Terminal-I, where parked vehicles were reducing the available road width, making it difficult for passengers to board, de-board, and walk safely.

Rajiv Rawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, New Delhi Range, visited the airport and observed firsthand the impact of the congestion.

Following his assessment, he directed the ACP (Traffic/South West District) and the Traffic Inspector (IGI Airport) to take immediate action to clear the obstruction and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Responding to these instructions, the Traffic Police launched a focused drive involving the staff of the IGI Airport Traffic Circle.

Legal action was taken against offenders under appropriate sections of law. The initiative successfully alleviated congestion at Terminal I, visibly improving pedestrian and vehicular movement, as evident from before-and-after photographs shared by officials.

Authorities have announced that similar drives will now be conducted regularly to maintain the improved traffic conditions.

This proactive measure aims to ensure that the carriageways remain free from illegal parking, enhancing the commuting experience for thousands of daily travelers at IGI Airport.