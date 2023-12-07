Major demolition drive by YEIDA near Jewar airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) bulldozed illegal constructions near the upcoming Noida International Airport and has taken possession of over 11 hectares of land worth over Rs 236 crore, said officials on Wednesday. As per YEIDA offi cials,

illegal construction was being done on the concerned land where colonisers were doing residential plotting and developing commercial shops.

“Acting on repeated complaints, an inspection was performed in the area along with bulldozers, police and authority teams” said Shailendra Bhatia, Offi cer on Special Duty (OSD), YEIDA. “The authority teams found illegal construction was being done at around three sites. Th e site falls in Tappal area of Aligarh district along the Yamuna expressway. The authority has demolished the illegal construction built on land worth crores of rupees after issuing warning to concerned developers,” Bhatia

added. The demolition drive was carried out on Tuesday in compliance with the order passed by the authority under Section

10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act 1976. Th e authority has also advised people to remain cautious as fraudsters are actively

developing and selling lands in the area thus duping innocent people with their hard earned savings. Officials said that if any person or organization makes any

purchase or sale of the notified land, the authority will not take any responsibility for any kind of profit or loss arising from it and they themselves will be

responsible for it. Meanwhile, in a major development on Noida international airport, the Uttar Pradesh government has given a green signal to the 72-kmlong Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Ghaziabad and the International Airport in Jewar via Greater Noida West and Pari Chowk. UP chief secretary DS Mishra held a meeting which gave a nod to the Rs 1,600 crore project that will connect Noida Airport with the National Capital Region (NCR) towns