Major cyber fraud syndicate dismantled, Chinese entity involved: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has dismantled a major cyber fraud syndicate with Chinese links following a complaint by a 61-year-old.

The racket used shell firms, layered bank accounts and cryptocurrency to launder Rs 10.38 lakh via Belcrest India Pvt. Ltd. Lakshay and Shubham were arrested, revealing a cross-border network converting funds into USDT and selling to Chinese-controlled Kool Pay. Investigations into accomplices and international links are ongoing.