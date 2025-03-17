Major bureaucratic rejig in Delhi: 78 sr officials reassigned

New Delhi: Weeks after the formation of the BJP-led government in Delhi, the city’s administration has undergone a significant bureaucratic overhaul, with 78 senior officials reassigned across various departments. The late-evening orders, issued by the

Services Department recently, reflect a major shift in governance as the new leadership takes control.

A key highlight of this reshuffle is the sweeping changes in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), where nearly 30 officers, comprising members of the Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Grade-I Delhi Secretariat Service (DSS) officials, have been posted. This restructuring has led to the replacement of 18 existing officials, while 12 additional appointments have been made, signaling a significant administrative shake-up at the top levels of governance. The timing of these transfers is crucial, as they come just weeks before the new government is set to present its first financial budget. Analysts view the reshuffle as a strategic move to place trusted officials in key positions to ensure smoother execution of policy decisions. The departments that have witnessed the highest number of transfers include General Administration, Excise, Home, Health, and Vigilance, all of which play vital roles in the state’s governance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the Services Department, has made decisive appointments in her office, including three new Deputy Secretaries. These positions have been assigned to DANICS officers, reinforcing the CM’s direct administrative oversight. Among them, Lalit Kant Gautam, previously an Assistant Commissioner in the Food and Supplies Department, has been reassigned as Deputy Secretary in the CMO.

In a move indicating urgency, officials appointed to the CMO have been instructed to assume their new roles immediately, without waiting for formal relieving orders from their current departments. However, those already serving in the CMO have yet to receive official relieving notifications, creating a brief period of administrative transition. The shake-up is being closely watched, as the reorganisation of top bureaucratic posts is expected to influence governance efficiency and decision-making processes in the months ahead.