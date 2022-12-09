Major boost: Delhi govt schools to train girls in self-defence

New Delhi: 'Rani Laxmi Bai Atma Raksha Pariksha', a three-month long self-defense programme for girl students will be started in Delhi government schools run by Directorate of Education, Delhi Cantonment Board, New Delhi Municipal Council and schools of social welfare department.



As per the circular, the programme has been started to instill and increase the confidence and morale of the girl students and to ensure safety of women in the Capital. As per officials, the three-month-long self-defense programme in the Delhi government schools will not only upskill the girls to combat physical assault but it will also make them capable of controlling any harsh situation due to anti-social elements.

As per the guidelines, girl students of elementary and secondary level will be trained. Kinesiology, physiology and body mechanisms are some of the lessons that the girls will get to learn through this self defense programme.

Arti Prasad, a resident of Chirag Delhi, whose daughter studies in a Delhi government school is very optimistic about the self defense program. She said that initiatives like this helps in creating an atmosphere of understanding towards the daily issues faced by girls on roads which lead to a feeling of fear among parents.

"I hope that programs like this receive proper reception from various stakeholders and achieve desired results," Arti said.

JJ Gulati, another parent of a girl from a government school wishes that the authorities run this programme for a long run and eventually include it in the school curriculum.