Major blaze in Noida residential complex, 100 evacuated safely

Noida: A severe fire erupted in a four-storey residential complex in Noida’s Sector 87 on Tuesday night creating panic in the area. Fire officials said that the incident occurred due to a domestic LPG cylinder explosion on the first floor and no one was injured in the fire.

On Tuesday night, dense smoke engulfed the building while the flames spread rapidly. Approximately 100 occupants were present inside the building when the fire broke. Several sought refuge on the terrace trying to escape the fire.

According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said that the fire services received an alert at 11:24 PM from Naya Gaon in sector 87 under Phase-2 police station area.

“We immediately responded to the complaint and dispatching six fire engines and hydraulic platforms from neighbouring stations. Upon arrival, the fire brigade observed flames emanating from the first floor with smoke permeating throughout the structure. The combined efforts of police and fire personnel ensured the safe evacuation of all residents via the stairway. The incident resulted in no casualties or injuries,” said Kumar.

The blaze was subsequently extinguished, with all occupants safely rescued. Authorities have confirmed the situation was brought to stable within one hour. Officials have initiated an assessment to determine the precise cause of the fire and evaluate the structural damage to

the building.