Major alprazolam drug factory busted

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an illegal drug-making factory and arrested three drug traffickers, including the mastermind, with 4.8 kg of Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 1 crore in the international market.



An anonymous source at the Special Cell tipped-off the police about the factory.

The arrested accused were identified as Rachit Kumar (22), a resident of Haridwar, Uttrakhand, Namit Chaudhary (34), a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Vanga Rajender Goud (49), a resident of Nagarkurnool, Telangana.

According to the Police, the operation led to the arrest of three key suspects and the closure of an illicit manufacturing facility in Gajroula, Uttar Pradesh. The substance was cleverly packed in silver polythene and concealed within layers of hard cardboard boxes to evade X-ray detection during transportation through courier services and at airports.

Police operations uncovered about 1570 kg of raw materials and chemicals.