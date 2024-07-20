‘Maintain peace ahead of new sem’

MillenniumPost
NEW DELHI: JNU has requested students to avoid demonstrations within 100 metres of the administrative block due to the new semester starting next month. Students are urged to report unauthorised activities to the university’s security branch.

The administration, emphasising “zero tolerance” for violence or indiscipline, called for maintaining peace and discipline amid campus activities. Appeal also highlights a HC directive prohibiting demonstrations in specific areas.

