Main shooter nabbed in gym owner’s killing

NEW DELHI: The main shooter, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gang, involved in the sensational murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell after a brief shootout in a joint operation with the Mathura Police.



The accused has been identified as Yogesh alias Raju (26), resident of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, Yogesh, a notorious criminal linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs, was arrested after a joint operation by Mathura Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

The arrest followed a shootout on the Agra-Mathura Highway, where Yogesh fired five rounds at officers before being shot in the leg. A .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges, and a stolen bike were recovered.

Led by Inspectors Pawan Kumar and Satvinder, and Station Officer Sonu Singh, the operation was praised by DCP Manoj C. as a significant step towards justice for Nadir

Shah’s murder.

Yogesh had been on the run since killing Shah outside his gym on September 12, following orders from jailed gangster Hashim Baba.

Yogesh has a long criminal history, with involvement in five cases, including murder and arms offences in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

He first killed a boy in Kashganj in 2018 and joined Hashim Baba’s gang in 2023 after previously working with Chhenu Pahalwan in 2022.