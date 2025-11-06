Main accused in Jain temple ‘kalash’ theft case caught; knife recovered

new delhi: The main accused in the theft of a gold-plated ‘kalash’ (urn) worth around Rs 40 lakh from a Jain temple in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar last month has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Munna alias Salim (23), a resident of New Seemapuri, was arrested, and a button-actuated knife was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest, officials said. A separate case under the relevant Sections of the Arms Act was registered.

According to the police, Munna is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in four criminal cases, including robbery, house theft, and offences under the Arms Act. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stealing the kalash from the top of the Jain temple in Jyoti Nagar on October 11. Earlier, two scrap dealers - a 42-year-old woman from Sundar Nagri and Danish (24) from New Mustafabad - were arrested after parts of the stolen kalash were recovered from their possession.

The temple theft was discovered on October 12 after staff noticed the missing kalash. CCTV showed a man descending a pole after allegedly stealing the Rs 35–40 lakh ashta-dhatu urn during Karva Chauth celebrations, when most residents

were occupied.