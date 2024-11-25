Main accused in Delhi Police constable murder shot dead

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the local police team have killed the prime suspect in the murder of a police constable during a late-night encounter in Sangam Vihar.

The suspect was identified as Raghav alias Rocky, who succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained in the operation.

According to the police reports, the incident followed the brutal killing of Constable Kiranpal Singh, who was stabbed to death during a routine patrol early Saturday morning in the

Govindpuri area.

The constable Singh, a 28-year-old officer who joined the Delhi Police in 2018, was patrolling near Arya Samaj Mandir when he encountered three intoxicated men on a scooter. In an attempt to manage the situation, Singh positioned his bike to block their path and confiscated their

vehicle keys.

The seemingly routine interaction turned violent when the trio attacked Singh with knives, leaving him gravely injured before fleeing the scene. Singh’s colleagues discovered him unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Delhi Police quickly identified the suspects and launched a large-scale manhunt. The investigation led to the Kalkaji area on Friday afternoon, where two suspects, Deepak and Krish, were tracked down.

When confronted, Deepak opened fire on the police team but was incapacitated after being shot in the leg. Both suspects were apprehended during this encounter.

The arrest of Deepak and Krish provided critical leads, prompting the police to intensify efforts to locate Raghav, the main accused.

Intelligence inputs suggested Raghav was hiding in Sangam Vihar, leading to a coordinated operation by the Special Cell and Narcotics Cell late Saturday night.

As police teams combed the area near Surajkund Road in Sangam Vihar, they identified Raghav. Officers called on him to surrender, but the suspect resisted. Armed with a .32 bore pistol, Raghav opened fire on the police team in a desperate bid to escape.

The police returned fire in self-defense, hitting Raghav. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him. The operation was concluded without any injuries to the police personnel involved.

Police recovered Raghav’s pistol, which was loaded with two live cartridges. Officials stated that the weapon matched the one Raghav used during the encounter.

Constable Kiranpal Singh’s death has left the Delhi Police force in mourning. Known for his dedication and discipline, Singh had served the force for five years.