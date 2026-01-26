Maiden speech signals CM’s economic focus

New Delhi: In her maiden address as Chief Minister at Delhi’s state-level Republic Day celebration, Rekha Gupta on Sunday asserted that the national capital must transform into “India’s strongest economic hub,” saying the proposed India-European Union trade deal could significantly benefit Delhi’s MSME sector by opening access to nearly 4.5 million consumers across EU nations.



After unfurling the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, Gupta said, “Delhi is not merely a city of buildings; it reflects the soul of India. Our government is working towards a Viksit Delhi in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047.”

She also unveiled a wide-ranging development roadmap, including the installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras, establishment of gaushalas and street dog shelters, and expansion of healthcare, education and transport infrastructure.

Presenting her government’s 11-month report card, the chief minister said that when her government assumed office in February 2025, “years of chaos and administrative disorder were the biggest challenges,” but added that “guided by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, people-centric decisions have brought visible change on the ground.” On women’s safety and law enforcement, Gupta announced that under the Safe City Project, the Delhi government will install 10,000 advanced CCTV cameras and one lakh smart LED street lights across the city. She said 53 fast-track courts and hybrid courtrooms have been set up to ensure quicker delivery of justice. Highlighting healthcare reforms, the chief minister said, “Our focus is on a Triple-A health model, Advanced, Affordable and Accessible.” She informed that over 6.5 lakh people have been registered under Ayushman Bharat, with more than 20,000 beneficiaries having availed treatment so far. Over 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across Delhi, she added.

In the education sector, Gupta said the government enacted the Delhi School Education Act, 2025 to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. “Smart classrooms, digital libraries and language labs are being developed, and an education hub in Narela is coming up at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore to make Delhi a capital of ideas,” she said.

She also highlighted welfare initiatives, including 50 Atal Canteens, which provide meals at Rs 5 to around 50,000 people daily, with plans to increase coverage to one lakh beneficiaries per day.

On animal welfare, Gupta announced that the government will set up 10 gaushalas, for which land has been identified. “Work is also underway on street dog shelters, along with sterilisation and vaccination of canines,” she said.

Outlining infrastructure and transport plans, the chief minister said the government aims to add 11,000 electric buses over the next three years and expand the Metro rail network from 396 km to 500 km. An MoU signed with the Reserve Bank of India, she said, would ensure adequate funding for development projects.

Gupta said Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated for development works in rural areas, while Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for improving civic infrastructure in slum clusters. The government, she added, is working in a planned manner to address “legacy issues like Yamuna cleaning, garbage dumps and pollution.”

On economic growth, the chief minister said the proposed India–EU trade deal, expected to be announced soon, could significantly benefit Delhi’s MSMEs by opening access to global markets. She appealed to citizens to adopt solar energy, rainwater harvesting and public transport to help realise the goal of a “clean and green Delhi.”

The ceremony featured cultural performances, and personnel from the Delhi Police, Fire Service and other departments were honoured for exemplary service.