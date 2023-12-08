‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign gathers momentum

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign is making waves in the capital, with Delhiites expressing unwavering support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey undertook the initiative, going door-to-door in West Parmanand Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, to gauge public opinion. During the campaign, Pandey emphasised the resolute stance of Delhi’s residents in standing by their CM.

“The public is united and has complete trust in their beloved CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhiites insist that no matter what, the government of Delhi will be led by Delhi’s son, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, even if he is in jail,” stated MLA Pandey, encapsulating the sentiment of the people.

The campaign aims to solidify public support for Kejriwal, highlighting the perceived interference by the central government in Delhi’s affairs.

Pandey underscored the challenges faced by the Delhi government, pointing to repeated obstructions by the central government, hindering the progress initiated for the welfare of the public. He expressed optimism, noting that the impediments faced by the Delhi government were nearing an end with the impending change. “The BJP government at the Centre, repeatedly obstructing Delhi’s rights and impeding the good work being done by the Delhi government for the public’s welfare, is soon coming to an end,” remarked Pandey.

“The ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, marked by door-to-door interactions and gathering public sentiments, reflects the unwavering dedication of Delhi’s residents to their Chief Minister and the governance led by their chosen representative, Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP, buoyed by the over

whelming support, affirms its commitment to elevating the campaign to new heights,” he concluded.