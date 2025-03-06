Mahila Samriddhi scheme: Are you eligible for Rs 2,500 monthly aid?

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to roll out its much-anticipated Mahila Samriddhi scheme, providing a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women. Under the scheme, women aged between 18 and 60, who do not hold government jobs and are not receiving any other government financial aid, will qualify for the grant.

Officials have confirmed that the scheme is targeted at women whose annual household income is below Rs 3 lakh and who are not taxpayers. The initiative, a major poll promise of the BJP during the Delhi Assembly elections, is expected to benefit between 15 to 20 lakh women in the city.

“The Cabinet note is being finalised and will be placed before the Council of Ministers for approval. This was one of the first issues taken up in the inaugural Cabinet meeting under the new government,” an official said.

To facilitate registrations, the Delhi government is developing a dedicated online portal. The portal will be linked with Aadhaar and will verify applicants’ eligibility using multiple databases, including records from the Income Tax department, the Food and Civil Supplies Department, and voter lists.

“A specialised software is being created to cross-check details and prevent duplication. The system will automatically filter out ineligible candidates, such as taxpayers or those already receiving financial aid through schemes like widow or old-age pensions,” an official explained.

According to officials, the government has requested data from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office to estimate the number of eligible women. “Delhi has over 72 lakh women voters, and around 50 percent of them participate in elections. Based on income criteria, we expect around 20 lakh women to qualify,” an official said.

Efforts are also being made to integrate data from the Income Tax Department and other government agencies. “The idea is to ensure only deserving women benefit from the scheme. If an applicant’s records indicate she is a taxpayer or already receives financial assistance, her application will be rejected,” the official added.

With the scheme’s launch set for March 8, an event at Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi will mark the beginning of the registration process. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers will be present, and some eligible women may receive their first payment on the launch day itself.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with women’s organisations to address concerns and ensure smooth implementation. “Every commitment made in the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled with complete sincerity and efficiency,” she assured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the scheme would be implemented by March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. As the deadline nears, officials have been holding multiple meetings to finalise the registration and verification process.

As the government finalises preparations, expectations are high for the scheme, which aims to provide financial stability to women from economically weaker backgrounds in the national Capital.