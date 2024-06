NEW DELHI: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, acting as the Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, has exercised authority under section 4 of statute 3(B) of the GGSIP University Act, 1998.



Mahesh Verma, the current Vice Chancellor of the university, has been re-appointed for another term.

This re-appointment is effective until either the completion of the term or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever comes first.