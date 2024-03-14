‘Mahapanchayat’: 5,000 farmers allowed to gather at Ramlila Maidan

: Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to hold their ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ under the condition that the gathering does not exceed 5,000 people, no tractor trolleys, and no marches at the Ramlila Maidan.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put into place, which may result in heavy traffic congestion in the national capital on March 14. officials on Wednesday said. Additionally, the police have issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi, officials announced.

The umbrella organization of farmers’ group, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers’ protest at Delhi borders against the three central agricultural laws, stated that they will convene a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan, where a resolution will be passed to escalate the struggle against government policies.

The SKM, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the Delhi Police have given them a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for organizing the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on March 14, with arrangments for parking space and basic amenities like water, toilets, and ambulance supported by the municipal administration of Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan informed PTI that farmers have been permitted to hold the ‘mahapanchayat’ with a gathering of not significantly more than 5,000 individuals. He added that farmers have assured them that will not bring tractors, weapons, or conduct marches in Delhi.

Another police officer said the farmers have also been asked to vacate the ground promptly after conclusion of their programme by 2.30 pm. He warned of strict repercussions if they fail to adhere to these directives and engage in activities that disrupt law and order in Delhi. “We hope the SKM leadership will honour the commitments they have made to us,” the DCP said.

The traffic may be affected in various parts of Delhi due to the farmers gathering at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, police said. According to a Delhi Traffic Police statement, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg are likely to be affected due to the farmers gathering in Delhi.

The advisory mentioned that traffic diversions may be implemented starting from 6 am on Thursday at various points including Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk, Jhandewalan round about, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Janpath Road, KG Marg crossing, and the roundabout of GPO (Gol Post Office).

The Delhi traffic police has also advised individuals heading towards ISBT, railway station, or the airport to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. “We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period,” the advisory said.

At the three Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur – there has been a significant deployment of paramilitary personnel to deter the ongoing protest by farmers demanding to march into Delhi. Hundreds of farmers are still sitting at Punjab-Haryana borders for the past one month.