‘Maha rally’ to be held in Ramlila Maidan on June 11, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The AAP has planned to organise a grand ‘Maha rally’ in Delhi to voice its strong opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dictatorial governance and his unconstitutional ordinance, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference on Monday. He then added that the rally which is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on June 11, aims to unite citizens in a collective stand for democracy and safeguarding the rights of the people.



Rai said that after the Supreme Court’s decision to preserve the rights of the electorate of Delhi and grant power to the elected government over the bureaucracy, the manner in which the central government and the Prime Minister of the country have issued an Ordinance is a betrayal of trust of the people of Delhi. Through this machination, the rights of the citizens residing in Delhi have been hijacked, he added. Rai denounced the actions of the central government and declared that the people of Delhi have been shocked by this turn of events.

He said, “The people of Delhi have been fighting since Madanlal Khurana’s time to make Delhi a full-fledged state. Now the BJP says that they will not let Delhi remain half or even a quarter of the state it is supposed to be. Now all the decisions of Delhi will be taken by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The black Ordinance brought by the BJP proves that Prime Minister Modi is bent on dictatorship.”

On June 11, the people of Delhi under the aegis of AAP will organise a ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan to express their anger against this Ordinance, Rai shared. The Cabinet Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to support and join the rally, and raise their voice against this Ordinance, irrespective of political affiliations.

“If democracy is murdered in the Capital of India, then we all have to stand together. Otherwise, democracy will be killed in the country as well and the country will be pushed back centuries. That’s why we appeal to all the people of Delhi who believe in the Constitution of the country, join us to express your anger at Ramlila Maidan on June 11.

‘If the Central government will close all the doors, then I want to say only one line for them: If they close one door, we will find more ways, more doors to open and fight them tooth and nail. Our fight will continue against their dictatorship and we will continue this fight together with the people of Delhi,” he concluded.