Maha CM Fadnavis’ visit sparks JNUSU protest

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday to inaugurate two newly established academic centres—one dedicated to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and another to Marathi language and culture. However, the visit sparked protests from the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), which opposed his presence on campus citing political and ideological concerns.

The newly launched Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Special Centre for Security and Strategic Studies will focus on indigenous military strategies, governance models, and maritime innovations associated with Shivaji. The second initiative, the Kusumagraj Special Centre for Marathi Language, Literature and Culture, aims to promote Marathi language and literary heritage through postgraduate and certificate-level programs.

Both centres align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the integration of Indian knowledge systems and regional languages into mainstream higher education.

However, the event was met with strong opposition from JNUSU. Student representatives criticised Mr Fadnavis’ invitation, citing his role in the Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill and alleged marginalisation of minorities. Protests with slogans like “Go Back Fadnavis” underscored JNU’s ongoing tensions over politics and ideology.