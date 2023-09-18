Magistrate directs preservation of CCTV camera footage

New Delhi: A court here has directed that the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the Karkardooma Court be preserved in an alleged case of security breach by some people posing as advocates.



Metropolitan Magistrate Ajeet Narayan was hearing an application, according to which, a criminal case was being heard by another magisterial court on September 14 when several “goons in the dress of advocates” entered the court premises

and threatened the applicant’s relative. The entry of people masquerading as advocates without any security check is a threat, the application said.

‘Considering the submissions, the CCTV footage of the concerned camera at the inner and the outer part of the entry gate of Karkardooma Court and CCTV footage of the camera installed at or near the courtroom of the concerned magistrate from 10 am to 12 noon on September 14, 2023, be preserved within 24 hours of receiving

this order,’ the magistrate Ajeet Narayan said in an order passed on Friday.

The court ordered that a copy of the order be sent to the Station House Officer of Farsh Bazar Police Station.

