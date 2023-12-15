Madan Mitra stable after undergoing surgery

Kolkata: The health condition of Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra is stated to be stable after he underwent a surgery at the



SSKM Hospital.

A titanium plate measuring 2.5 inches in length has been implanted on his shoulder after his bone cracked. The surgery was conducted on Mitra on Wednesday.

He was shifted to the ITU from the Trauma Care Unit after the operation. His blood pressure is normal and he is stable on all viral parameters.

An X-ray was done on him last week before carrying out the operation which suggested that a surgery on his shoulder was needed. The surgery could not be performed as long as he was physically weak.

A board of 10 doctors was formed that decided to go ahead with the surgery. According to hospital sources, the Trinamool MLA has also undergone an MRI before the surgery.

Mitra was admitted to the SSKM Hospital late on December 4 evening after he complained of breathing issues. He remained under treatment at the Woodburn Ward of the hospital since his admission.

He was later shifted to the critical care unit of the SSKM on December 8 after his health deteriorated. His respiratory distress also aggravated following which he was shifted. He was also suffering from pneumonia. He has been admitted under Dr Atanu Pal.