M-Tech Grad in cop net for duping women via dating apps

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell arrested Ankit Singh, an M.Tech graduate, for duping women through dating apps by posing as an immigration officer. He targeted emotionally vulnerable women, extorting money under false pretenses, amassing Rs 38 lakh in six months.

A victim, who transferred Rs 9.5 lakh, filed a complaint leading to his arrest. Police recovered explicit content, fake profiles, and multiple SIM cards. Singh, from Haridwar, lost his parents and lived with his sister. Despite his academic background, he turned to fraud for financial gain and romantic pursuits. Investigators found 410 WhatsApp chats with potential victims.

Authorities urge more victims to come forward.