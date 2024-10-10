Luxury car showroom in Naraina gets threat again

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly sending a threat letter to a pre-owned luxury car showroom in Naraina, which had last month witnessed firing on the direction of a foreign-based gangster, officials said on Thursday.

The police said Karan Dhingra, the arrested accused who sent the threat letter, has no contact with any gang and wanted to take advantage of the firing incident at the car showroom.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

The accused had demanded Rs 5 crore on the direction of foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau from the

showroom owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said at 7.30 pm on October 4, the Car Street showroom in Naraina Vihar received a handwritten extortion threat letter. A case was registered under section 308(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation was taken up.

The probe revealed that the accused booked a two-wheeler from the Rapido application to get the letter delivered at the showroom The letter was found in a polythene bag marked “Bhau Gang 20” and included the threat, “Ab goli bheje pe lagegi” (now the gunshot will hit your head).

Using technical and manual surveillance, police identified and arrested Dhingra, who claimed during interrogation that he had no ties to any gangs but sought to exploit the situation by sending a threat letter to the Car Street showroom, where a shooting occurred on September 27.

Dhingra, a Rani Bagh resident, has a history of six criminal cases involving extortion, assault, and theft. Police also recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card used to book a Rapido bike.