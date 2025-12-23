Lutyens: NDMC fines 22 establishments for dust-control norms violation

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has imposed fines worth Rs 11 lakh on at least 22 construction sites in Lutyens Delhi this year for violating dust-mitigation norms and directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), according to official challan records.

Among the penalised premises were prominent locations such as the Tamil Nadu Bhawan on Kautilya Marg, Assam Bhawan on S P Marg, multiple plots in Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Malcha Marg, Netaji Nagar, and Sardar Patel Marg, the data stated.

Each site was fined Rs 50,000, indicating a uniform penalty structure for construction-related violations, the NDMC said

The civic body said challans were issued for non-compliance with mandatory dust-control measures at construction sites, as well as for violations of NGT directions. All violators were served notices under relevant sections of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, primarily sections 249 and 250.

NDMC data for January–November 2025 shows 1,491 challans issued, mostly for littering (1,279), followed by solid waste, plastic, and minor offences, with construction dust and littering being key enforcement focus areas.