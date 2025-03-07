Lutyens’ Delhi: NDMC begins road revamp across 14 circles

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a detailed road maintenance plan aimed at improving infrastructure in Lutyens’ Delhi. The strategy includes well-defined, time-bound tasks for each section, effective supervision, and optimal resource allocation. Phase I, scheduled from March 5 to 13, targets specific stretches across the city’s 14 circles. These include roads such as Gole Market to Panchkuian Road, Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Tansen Marg, and several others in the area.

Work began on March 5, with dedicated teams from the civil, electrical, enforcement, horticulture, and sanitation departments collaborating for comprehensive maintenance. Civil teams are repairing roads, footpaths, and slabs, restoring kerb stones, desilting drains, and removing debris. These efforts will not only improve traffic flow but also reduce the risk of waterlogging during the monsoon.

The horticulture department is handling plantation, irrigation, and tree maintenance, while the enforcement team is addressing issues such as hanging cables, unauthorized vehicles, and encroachments. The electrical department is responsible for repairing streetlights, distribution panels, and

securing loose wires.