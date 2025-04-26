‘Lunch alone won’t build a future’: Parents voice frustration

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched an in-depth study to assess the root causes of school dropouts, placing particular focus on the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. While the midday meal programme has been widely credited with improving attendance and reducing hunger among students, the study seeks to determine whether food provision alone remains an effective long-term solution for retaining students in schools.

Coordinated by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the study spans multiple areas, including the effectiveness of Right to Education (RTE) entitlements, the changing role of teachers in a digital environment, leadership development for school principals, and teacher performance assessment.

A senior official associated with the study noted that while the midday meal scheme has helped bring children to school, it is no longer enough on its own. “The reality is that feeding children addresses only one part of the problem. To truly reduce dropouts, we must look at the quality of education, how schools are managed, and whether students feel motivated and supported to continue learning,” the official said.

As part of the review, field researchers from SCERT and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) will visit a random sample of government and government-aided schools across Delhi. Inputs will be collected from headteachers, teachers, students, and parents, with the final reports due by May 10.

Parents, too, are voicing concerns over the current state of education in many public schools.

“Providing a meal is important, no doubt. But what’s the point if my child comes home having learned nothing?” said Geeta Kumari, a parent from Malviya Nagar whose daughter attends a government school. “We want our children to get a good education, and that requires committed teachers and proper classrooms, not just food.” Another parent, Aslam Qureshi from Kalkaji, echoed similar sentiments. “My son gets lunch at school, but his class barely has any regular lessons. Teachers are overburdened or absent. We send our children hoping they’ll build a better life, but that’s becoming harder with the way things are.”

Experts believe such feedback will be crucial in reshaping Delhi’s approach to education.

Dr. Meera, an education policy researcher, noted, “PM POSHAN has undoubtedly improved basic access, but education systems need to evolve with time. Parents today are demanding quality, accountability, and outcomes, things that go beyond nutritional support.”

“If the government wants to see India progress, it must focus on the youth and young children. In a country like India, where there is a diverse population and high levels of poverty and unemployment, government schools need to be improved and better equipped so that the impact of education is visible in the children themselves,” she added.

The study is also delving into the integration of artificial intelligence in the classroom and how school leaders use real-time data on enrolment, attendance, and dropouts to guide decision-making. A separate assessment will examine the effectiveness of leadership training for principals, aiming to determine whether school heads are empowered to respond to on-ground realities.

The findings from this multi-pronged effort are expected to feed into broader education policy recommendations in Delhi, potentially marking a shift from incentive-based retention strategies toward comprehensive school quality reforms.