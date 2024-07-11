Lt Gen Shankar Narayan takes command at Army Hosp(R&R)

New Delhi: Lt Gen Shankar Narayan, NM, VSM, has been appointed as the new Commandant of Army Hospital (Research and Referral) on Wednesday, the premier medical facility of the Armed Forces Medical Services. An esteemed alumnus of the 1982 (‘U’) batch of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Lt Gen Narayan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Lt Gen Narayan has extensive experience in patient care, clinical services, postgraduate teaching, and medical administration.

Upon taking command, Lt Gen Narayan expressed his gratitude to his predecessors and seniors for their leadership in elevating the hospital to its current status.