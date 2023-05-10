LSR College asks students to vacate hostel for repairs

New Delhi: Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College For Women has asked the residents of its hostel to vacate the 260-room facility which will be temporarily closed for repair work, students said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after one resident suffered injuries recently following the collapse of a bathroom cubicle roof in the hostel.

“A student suffered injuries in the roof collapse incident. We have been asked to vacate the hostel rooms so that the repair work could be initiated. Students are fine with it because the hostel needs repairs,” Kritika, a first-year student, said.

However, no deadline has been given to the hostel residents.

“A meeting has been called for today to discuss the matter by the warden. After which things will be more clear,” said another student.

The hostel authorities have informed the students that the security deposit of the students will be refunded along with the remaining fee.

The hostel residents said no alternative accommodation has been provided to them.

When asked, LSR College Principal Suman Sharma refused to comment on the matter.

In an undated notice, the hostel warden said that the college invited a structural engineer to give his observations on the state of the building.

“His initial report without going into any details is that structural deficiencies have been noticed. In addition, there is also leakage of water from blocked drains and pipes which have started rusting.

In this situation, we will have to undertake major repairs as the engineer has advised

that it is not safe for residents to stay in the building,” the notice said.