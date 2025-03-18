LS Speaker inaugurates two-day orientation programme for MLAs

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for newly elected MLAs at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, emphasising the need to transform the Assembly into a “model” legislature through technology-driven governance and skilled legislative participation.

Addressing the gathering, Birla underscored the critical role of legislators in addressing public concerns and shaping policy. “Delhi as the national capital is like a ‘Mini India,’ representing the diversity of people from different states, languages, cultures, and religions. It is a big responsibility to meet their expectations and solve their problems by ensuring infrastructure development and social welfare,” he said.

The event was attended by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Leader of Opposition Atishi, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and several MPs from Delhi. The programme, conducted by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), aims to equip legislators with insights into parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting, and governance strategies.

Birla urged MLAs to enhance their legislative effectiveness by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tools into their work. “Artificial Intelligence should be used for capacity building and efficiency. One can ensure better dialogue and communication with more use of technology,” he said.

He also called for the Assembly to lead by example in leveraging technology to improve governance. “The Delhi Assembly should be developed as a model with respect to maximum use of technology and skills of its members,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of legislative conduct, Birla encouraged MLAs to focus on meaningful debates and policy discussions. “The Assembly should be a platform for debate, discussion, and consensus building. There should be no impasse, even if disagreements arise,” he stated.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted the necessity of legislative awareness. “New members should learn legislative drafting and employ the available legislative sources, and become aware of the rules and regulations to be able to work for the people,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the significance of responsible governance and unity between the ruling party and the Opposition. “The responsibility given to us by the people of Delhi is a big thing. They have bestowed their faith in us. Every second here is important. It should be our priority to respect this House,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Atishi urged MLAs to recognize the historical significance of their role in the legislature. “Whatever we say in this House and however we voice the concerns of the people, it will not only be heard today but will also be read and analyzed for centuries to come,” she emphasized.

The orientation programme aims to equip Delhi’s legislators with the knowledge and tools needed for effective governance over the next five years.