LS polls: Residents of Gzb’s Raj Nagar Extension opt for NOTA

GHAZIABAD: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the residents of Raj Nagar Extension area in Ghaziabad have decided to choose None of the Above (NOTA) option, citing the absence of basic facilities in their area. They question the purpose of voting when promises remain unfulfilled.



The Raj Nagar extension area comprises numerous multi-storey residential societies accommodating over one lakh residents. The area lacks proper planning, devoid of parks or green spaces, while extensive construction activities in recent years have exacerbated the situation.

“It’s over a decade that the area lacks basic infrastructure facilities. Several residential societies are incomplete, and people are forced to live without amenities. The local MP/MLA never comes to hear us but during elections they come for vote and make fake promises which are not fulfilled. This time, we refuse to be deceived and will exercise the NOTA option as a form of protest,” said Anshul Mishra, a resident of Raj Nagar extension. Another resident said that the builder had started giving possession of incomplete flats in 2009 and there were over 2000 units in the society. “The handover of only a few residential towers was given and it’s over a decade now that the rest of the units are still incomplete and people here are living without basic amenities,” said Sushil Sharma, resident of Ajnara society in Raj Nagar extension.

Residents highlight the builder’s failure to complete pending works in the society, leading to the absence of fire fighting systems, guest parking, and other essential facilities. Apart from this, people also pointed out the increasing menace of street dogs inside the society. “Even after writing several times to builder management and the Nagar Nigam, the problem of street dogs inside society is not ending. There is no separate feeding area and the dogs pose a threat to us as well as our children,” said Kanchan Singh, another resident.

Residents anticipate that nearly five thousand individuals will opt for NOTA in the upcoming elections. They assert their willingness to support candidates who prioritise

improving the area’s infrastructure by providing better schools, hospitals, parks, and other essential amenities.