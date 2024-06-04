LS polls: Delhi bookies predict over 340 seats for NDA, 200 for INDIA bloc

New Delhi: In line with most of the exit poll predictions, bookies in Delhi feel the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 340 seats in the Lok Sabha polls while the INDIA opposition bloc may secure around 200 seats.

According to the calculations of bookies and punters in Delhi, the NDA could get between 341 and 343 seats while the number could be between 198 and 200 for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a source working in the bookie network told news agency.

While the BJP may win 310 to 313 seats on its own, the Congress’s numbers could be between 57 and 59, the bookies have predicted.

Of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, they have given one seat to the INDIA bloc, the source said. The betting market opened two weeks ago and bets of crores have been placed on the poll results so far in Delhi-NCR, he said, adding that the punters are not only from the capital but also from abroad.

In the betting circle, a person who places bets is called a punter while the one who decides the stakes is a bookie, who earns through commission in the process, a police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Police keep a close eye on bookies and punters as betting is illegal in India.