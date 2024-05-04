LS polls: BJP’s candidates from S Delhi & Chandni Chowk file nominations

New Delhi: BJP’s Lok Sabha poll candidates Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk filed their nominations on Friday



following colourful roadshows that were attended by senior party leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal and

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami.

Goyal, accompanying Khandelwal in a roadshow that started from the Red Fort, claimed that the Congress is going to be “wiped out” from entire north India after the ongoing election.

Addressing a gathering ahead of Bidhuri’s roadshow, Dhami asserted that a wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sweeping the country.

A large number of BJP workers carrying party flags and raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans marched along the roadshows of Bidhuri and Khandelwal,

who greeted people from open-top vehicles.

Outside the returning officer’s office, women workers of the BJP wearing sarees in the party colours danced to the tune of Haryanvi songs. A group of third-gender people also joined Bidhuri’s roadshow.

The roadshows were also attended by other leaders, including Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha poll in-charge O P Dhankar and president Virendra Sachdeva.

Goyal said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of Opposition parties has no vision and blueprint for making the country a world power.

“They have nothing to give to the country except fake videos and narratives,” he said.

Referring to Khandelwal as a long-time friend, Goyal said he has been actively involved in finding solutions to the problems of traders, micro and small enterprises as well as consumers.

He said the prime minister fulfilled all his promises in the last 10 years — making India the world’s fifth-largest economy, undertaking welfare measures for the poor, according respect to “Nari Shakti” (women power) and creating numerous employment opportunities for youngsters.