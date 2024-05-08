LS polls: BJP war rooms teeming with activity

New Delhi: With a little over two weeks to go for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, those in the war rooms of the BJP’s state unit are working overtime to gather information and disseminate messages to the target audience, party leaders said on Tuesday.



In each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, a war room has been set up that operates in two shifts manned by around eight people, said a senior party leader associated with the functioning of the centres.

The voting for the parliamentary elections will be held on May 25.

The centres start operations at 10 am every day to ensure timely execution of scheduled plans and programmes of the party, said another BJP leader.

“In fact, these war rooms-cum-call centres were fully operational since September last year but now they are running at full steam with an enhanced need for dissemination of messages among party leaders and workers as well as gathering feedback from the public,” said the BJP leader.

The basic work of these war rooms involves gathering feedback from voters, and circulating messages related to the BJP leaders’ programmes and other information, he said.

“Preparations related to polling at the booth level and taking stock of preparations for the different stages of elections are also carried out through these centres,” he said.

The war rooms also send out messages to party

leaders and workers, another leader said.

“We are sometimes tasked with reaching out to specified groups of workers to pass on information meant for them,” said a member of one of the war rooms in Delhi.

The BJP won all seven seats with huge margins in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary polls.

The party is pitted against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners AAP and Congress, contesting on four and three seats, respectively.

Similar arrangements have also been made in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country where around 30,000 personnel are deputed to run the centres, party leaders said.

These centres are run according to the instructions and guidelines laid down by senior national and state leadership, they added.