LS elections: Delhi Metro to start at 4 am on May 25

New Delhi: Metro rail services will commence at 4 am on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Wednesday.

The decision was made to ensure convenient transportation for the staff deployed for election duty, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, Anuj Dayal said.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, “On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility.”