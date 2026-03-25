LPG war: Govt denies crunch, AAP cries crisis

New Delhi: A sharp political face-off erupted over LPG supply in the national capital on Wednesday, with the Delhi government asserting that there is no shortage, even as AAP MLAs staged protests outside the Assembly alleging a “deepening gas crisis.”



Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the House that LPG supply remains stable and urged citizens not to believe rumours. “I would like to inform the citizens and the entire House that no rumours regarding LPG distribution in Delhi should be encouraged. The department is working with full vigilance to curb black marketing and ensure smooth supply,” he said.

Sirsa added that the situation has remained “completely normal” over the past 22–25 days, with no signs of overbooking or shortage. He said both domestic and commercial cylinders are being supplied on priority as per Central government policy, ensuring uninterrupted services, including to hospitals. “With the festive season approaching… not even for a single day or a single hour will there be any shortage anywhere,” he assured, adding that complaints would be addressed immediately. However, outside the Assembly, AAP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Atishi held a protest, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to ensure gas supply. Raising slogans of “Narendra Modi Ne Kiya Surrender, Gayab Hua Gas Cylinder,” Atishi alleged, “Today, across the country, long queues are forming for a single gas cylinder… common people are suffering.”

She further claimed, “BJP had promised free cylinders on Holi and Diwali… now cylinders are not available at all,” and accused the government of avoiding discussion in the House. “They are afraid that if Aam Aadmi Party legislators enter… their reality will be exposed,” she said. AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said, “People are standing in long queues… yet they are not getting gas.”