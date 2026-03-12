LPG supply ‘disruption’ worries Delhi residents; students forced to eat outside

New Delhi: Concerns over LPG supply have begun troubling residents and students in the capital, with many households shifting to induction stoves while others rely on outside food as the widening West Asia conflict disrupts energy supplies.



Resident groups said the situation is fuelling anxiety among families with limited LPG stock, as uncertainty persists over when they will receive refills. Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents of Joint Association (URJA), an umbrella body representing about 2,500 RWAs across Delhi, said several residents have approached the organisation complaining that they are unable to obtain gas cylinders and are being forced to rely on alternatives.

He said many households have started using induction stoves but are worried about a sharp rise in electricity bills if the situation continues.

BN Jha, president of the Mukherjee Nagar RWA, said the shortage is particularly affecting students who live alone or in paying guest (PG) accommodations in the area, which has a large student population. Several students have reported that they are unable to get LPG refills and are therefore compelled to rely on outside food, increasing their daily expenses. In some PGs, meal services have also been reduced.

Residents dependent on piped natural gas (PNG) have also expressed concern. BS Vohra, president of the Federation of North East Delhi RWAs, said households with PNG connections generally do not maintain LPG connections as backup, raising fears if piped supply is disrupted.