LPG shortage: Main course off the menu at HC canteen

New Delhi: Operations at the lawyers’ canteen inside the Delhi High Court have been partially disrupted after the facility temporarily stopped serving main course meals due to a shortage of LPG cylinders, according to a notice issued by the canteen management.



In the notice dated March 11, the management informed advocates and court staff that the absence of LPG cylinders had made it impossible to prepare main course items. The communication stated, “This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers Canteen.”

As a result, regular cooked meals that are usually available during court hours have been suspended for the time being. The canteen authorities said they were uncertain about when the gas supply would be restored, making it difficult to predict when normal operations would resume.

The notice added, “At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available.” While hot meals are currently unavailable, the canteen has continued to serve food items that do not require cooking. According to the management, lighter options such as sandwiches, salads and fruit chaats remain available for advocates, litigants

and court staff.

“Other food items such as sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats and similar refreshments are available and will continue to be served,” the notice said.

The message, signed by Sandeep Sharma on behalf of the Lawyers’ Canteen, also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to those who rely on the facility during long court proceedings.

Court management sought cooperation as LPG shortages, linked to West Asia tensions, prompt India to

regulate gas supply.