LPG hike leaves students, small vendors struggling

NEW DELHI: The recent hike in LPG cylinder prices has severely disrupted daily life across sections of the city, affecting household cooking, small businesses, and informal settlements.

The sudden increase has not only made cooking unaffordable for many but has also halted income for several small vendors who rely heavily on LPG for their livelihoods.

The impact has been particularly visible among students, street vendors, and residents of jhuggi jhopdi clusters, many of whom depended on local gas stove retailers who previously sold LPG in smaller quantities at relatively affordable rates.

Before the price hike, these retailers supplied gas at approximately Rs 100–110 per kilogram, enabling low-income households and students in rented accommodations to manage their daily cooking needs.

However, following the price increase, most of these retailers have either shut operations or significantly raised prices to Rs 300–450 per kilogram.

Students living in rented apartments have been among the worst affected, as they now face limited and costly alternatives.

A Delhi University student expressed concern over the situation, saying, “We are stuck without a practical solution. If we switch to induction stoves, landlords demand extra electricity charges, but cooking with gas was much more manageable earlier.”

Similarly, a student from IGNOU highlighted the difficulties during the examination period, stating, “With exams approaching, going back home is not an option, but this situation is forcing us to shift to expensive alternatives like induction cooking.”

Small food vendors, whose daily income depends on uninterrupted access to cooking fuel, are also facing significant challenges.

Neeraj, a momo vendor, described the impact on his livelihood, saying, “Our entire daily earnings have been affected. Earlier, we could easily get gas from local suppliers, but now it has become almost impossible.”

Another street food vendor echoed similar concerns, stating, “The LPG price hike has hit us hard. Retailers have increased the cost beyond what we can afford, but we cannot raise food prices for customers.”

Residents of jhuggi jhopdi clusters, who are heavily reliant on informal LPG distribution networks, are experiencing even harsher consequences.

A daily wage labourer, Saif, shared his distress, saying, “We are struggling to cook food at home. We depended on local gas sellers, but now even they don’t have supply.”

Another resident pointed out the exploitation by some sellers, stating, “Some retailers still have gas, but they are selling it at three to four times the earlier rate, which is simply unaffordable for us.”

The shutdown of informal LPG retail operations has exposed the vulnerability of those who depended on such networks for affordable cooking gas. While these retailers previously filled a critical gap in accessibility, the current price surge has rendered their services either unsustainable or exploitative due to steep price increases.

As LPG prices continue to rise, the burden is being disproportionately borne by economically weaker sections, students, and small-scale vendors.

With limited access to affordable alternatives and no immediate relief in sight, many households are being forced to cut down on basic cooking needs, while others are shifting to costlier or less convenient methods, further straining their daily lives.