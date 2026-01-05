LPG cylinder blast sparks fire; three firefighters hurt, no casualty: DFS

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Mandawali area on Sunday following an LPG cylinder blast, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident; however, three personnel from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were injured during firefighting operations.

The incident was reported around 1 pm from a house located in the area.

The blaze erupted on the fourth floor of the building after an LPG cylinder exploded, the DFS official said.

“We immediately moved fire tenders to the spot. However, around 1.50 pm, the station officer informed that another LPG blast had occurred during firefighting, resulting in injuries to firefighting staff,” the official added.

Three additional water tenders and a bowser were deployed. By 2.05 pm, the fire was controlled, and injured personnel hospitalised. The exact cause of the LPG cylinder explosion remains under investigation.