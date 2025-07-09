Lovers found dead in locked room; families had ongoing dispute: Cops

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man and a teenage girl, who were in a relationship, allegedly hanged themselves at the girl’s residence in Delhi’s Najafgarh, an official

said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday in the Nagli area of Dwarka’s Najafgarh, he said.

According to a senior police officer, the man and the girl (17) took the extreme step because their families disapproved of their relationship.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the fire department personnel had already broken open an iron gate, which was the only access to enter the room.

The man and the girl were found lying unconscious on the floor of the room, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh, adding that the room was locked from inside.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased, who lived in the same locality, were in a relationship which had previously led to tensions between their families, police sources said. The matter had reportedly reached legal proceedings but was later resolved by mutual consent, they added.

“There were no visible external injuries on either body. Initial findings by doctors suggest hanging as the cause of death but we are awaiting the detailed post-mortem report,” the officer said, and added that the bodies were handed over to the families

after the examination.

Police have recorded the statements of the relatives of both the deceased.

The police sources said the man’s family has alleged that he was lured to the girl’s house and killed as part of a conspiracy.

The man’s family alleged that he was threatened by the girl’s uncle during previous arguments, the police sources added. They said police may question the family members of the girl to know what had happened between their families.

“Teams are looking into the entire matter. Team will check the mobile

phones of the victims.

“Nearby CCTV will also be scanned to understand the movement of the victim. The family members of the boy have levelled allegations which will be checked and verified,” said the sources.

Another police officer, privy to the investigation, said the matter is being probed from all possible angles. The door was locked from inside and there were no signs of forced entry or struggle in the room. Forensic analysis is

also being carried out.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading

to their deaths.