Lover lured and killed in Delhi forest; husband-wife duo held

New Delhi: An extramarital affair has culminated in a grisly murder in South Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, with Delhi police arresting a husband and wife for killing the woman’s clandestine lover.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Maidan Garhi Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sushil Kumar (37) and his wife, both residents of Maidan Garhi, Delhi.

According to the police, late on Thursday, officers from Maidan Garhi Police Station arrested 37-year-old labourer Sushil Kumar and his 24-year-old wife after breaking a “blind murder” case that saw the body of 31-year-old Arun Mahto discovered in a forested area near Maidan Garhi talab.

According to investigators, the duo lured Mahto to the isolated spot under the pretext of meeting his paramour.

Once there, Sushil struck the unsuspecting victim on the head from behind with an iron rod, fatally wounding him.

Police recovered the blood-stained weapon, along with clothing worn by both accused during the crime, as well as Mahto’s broken mobile phone and cheque book, which the killers had discarded nearby.

The case began when Mahto’s brother filed a missing-person report on May 21, after the victim’s phone went unanswered for three days.

The following morning, park-patrolling staff informed Maidan Garhi Police Station of a decomposed male corpse beneath thick undergrowth.

Officers secured the scene, collected exhibits, and transferred the body to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination. A special investigation team led by SHO Amit Kumar and supervised by ACP Raghuvir Singh sprang into action, deploying technical surveillance and synchronising CCTV footage across

neighbouring localities.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the site, while detectives probed Mahto’s

recent contacts. They soon uncovered evidence that he had been involved in an extramarital relationship with Sushil’s wife, whom he had met two years earlier at a relative’s

wedding in Bihar.

During sustained interrogation, Sushil admitted to discovering late-night calls from Mahto on his wife’s phone, igniting suspicions that ended in homicide.

His wife corroborated that she and Mahto had maintained secret contact since their initial meeting.

Both suspects confessed to orchestrating the fatal rendezvous. Residents say Sushil has lived in Delhi for nearly two decades, originally hailing from Sitamarhi, Bihar, while his wife resides locally at Kuber building, Maidan Garhi.

Further investigation is ongoing, and the police department has announced that officers involved in cracking the case will receive suitable commendations.