‘Love triangle dispute turns deadly in Nabi Karim’: Cops

New Delhi: A violent altercation in Delhi’s Nabi Karim area on Saturday night left a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her 34-year-old former live-in partner dead, after her husband allegedly stabbed the attacker following an assault on her.

Police described the incident as a “crime of passion” linked to a love triangle. The woman’s husband, who was also injured, allegedly stabbed the attacker to death with the same knife after his wife was fatally wounded.

Shalini’s husband, Aakash (23), sustained stab injuries during the scuffle and is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital. All three were taken there by Shalini’s brother, Rohit.

Preliminary inquiry indicates the case stemmed from strained personal relationships. Shalini and Aakash, married with two children, had recently reconciled after a period of estrangement. During their separation, Shalini had lived with Aashu in a live-in relationship outside Delhi.

Police sources said Aashu was enraged after Shalini returned to her husband and had claimed to be the father of her unborn child, sparking conflict between the two men.

Officials confirmed Aashu was a “bad character” of Nabi Karim Police Station with a criminal background. Aakash also faces three prior criminal cases, police said.

Based on the statement of Shalini’s mother, Sheila, an FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said a detailed investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the double murder. “It appears to be a case arising from personal enmity and relationship disputes. All aspects are being examined, and further evidence will determine the course of the investigation,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.