Love lost? After Trump’s moves, fewer Americans now see Canada as an ally

Washington: Americans are less likely to see Canada and the US as close allies than they were two years ago, the latest indication that President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and talk of taking over a neighbouring ally are souring a critical economic and military relationship.

The US shift in viewpoint comes primarily from Democrats, though Republicans are less likely to see Canada as America’s ally now too, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

While about 7 in 10 Democrats saw Canada and the US as close allies before Trump returned to office, now that number is down to about half. For Republicans, the number dropped from 55 per cent to 44 per cent.

Although most still see the countries’ relationship as at least “friendly”, just under half of US adults now consider the US to be “close allies” with its neighbour to the north.

That’s down from about 6 in 10 in a Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll conducted in September 2023.

“He’s turning everybody against us,” bemoaned Lynn Huster, 73, a lifelong Democrat who lives in York, Pennsylvania. Huster says she has been dismayed by Trump’s actions and how they have affected relationships with other allies, including the United Kingdom.

“Canada,” she said, had been “our friends, you know, they backed us. And some of the other countries, the UK, they don’t want any part of us anymore. And it’s sad that our country’s going to stand alone if anything happens.”

The poll comes as Trump has dramatically realigned US foreign policy and America’s relations since his return to office. He has slapped sweeping tariffs on goods made in Canada, Mexico and China, and this week added a 25 per cent tax on imported autos.

Next week, he says he will put in place “reciprocal” taxes mirroring the tariffs charged by other nations — a move he is calling “Liberation Day”.

Beyond the economic threats, Trump has repeatedly antagonised and belittled historic partners, notably the one with which the US shares a 5,500-mile (8,900-kilometer) border. He has threatened Canada’s sovereignty, saying it should become the country’s 51st state, and repeatedly labelled its prime minister “governor”.

His moves have sparked deep feelings of betrayal across Canada, where the US-Canada relationship had long been seen akin to family. The US national anthem has been booed at Canadian arenas and American liquor has been stripped from Canadian shelves.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, whose party’s fortunes have been revived by taking a hard line against Trump, said Thursday that the US is “no longer a reliable partner” and that Canadians must now “look out for ourselves”.

Shaya Scher, 35, a Republican who lives in New Jersey, argues that Trump’s rhetoric toward Canada is largely bluster.