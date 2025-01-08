Lotus will bloom in Delhi on Feb 8: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva Tuesday expressed his party’s enthusiasm following the Election Commission’s announcement of the election date for Delhi. Voters will head to the polls on February 5, with results expected on February 8, marking a significant turning point for the city, according to Sachdeva. Addressing the media, Sachdeva declared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will form a “double-engine government” in Delhi, bringing about a major shift in governance. “The lotus will bloom in Delhi on February 8,” Sachdeva said, referencing the party’s symbol, and assured that the historic voter turnout would lead to the ousting of the current AAP government. The BJP president criticised the AAP government, describing it as “corrupt and plundering,” and emphasised the party’s preparedness to secure victory.